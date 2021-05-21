Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$10.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a top pick rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.63.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

TSE:CG opened at C$9.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.72. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.