Centerra Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

