Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39.40 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Celo has a market cap of $916.19 million and $39.40 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00009767 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00067937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00411296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00209210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.40 or 0.01008129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

