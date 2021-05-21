Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 379,344 shares.The stock last traded at $16.02 and had previously closed at $15.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.