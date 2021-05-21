CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $168.06 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.41 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.44.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

