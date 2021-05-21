CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Announces $1.64 Dividend

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCFN opened at $42.80 on Friday. CCFNB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

