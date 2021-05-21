CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Announces $1.64 Dividend

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCFN opened at $42.80 on Friday. CCFNB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63.
CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.