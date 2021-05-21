C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Patrick McMahon Buys 41 Shares

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £121.36 ($158.56).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 42 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £122.22 ($159.68).

LON CCR opened at GBX 318.60 ($4.16) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 288.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06. The company has a market cap of £992.76 million and a PE ratio of -16.09. C&C Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded C&C Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 181 ($2.36) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a report on Tuesday.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

