Cavco Industries (CVCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter.

CVCO stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $162.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

