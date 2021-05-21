Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.44. 302,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,762. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -343.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $7,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,454 shares of company stock worth $25,737,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

