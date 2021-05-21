Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) versus NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Head to Head Analysis

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and NIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 17.13% 10.20% 1.37% NIC 14.94% 23.51% 15.34%

62.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of NIC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of NIC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. NIC pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. NIC pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NIC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cass Information Systems and NIC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $157.24 million 4.03 $30.40 million N/A N/A NIC $354.20 million 6.45 $50.43 million $0.77 44.16

NIC has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cass Information Systems and NIC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A NIC 1 2 0 0 1.67

NIC has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.84%. Given NIC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NIC is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIC has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NIC beats Cass Information Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, and real estate loans; and cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About NIC

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth. Its digital government services consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, filing a government-mandated form or report, and making digital payments. The company's service offerings include business registrations and renewals; court services; driver's license renewal; health professional license services; hunting and fishing licenses; income and property tax payments; limited criminal history searches; motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; motor vehicle inspections; payment processing; prescription drug monitoring; professional license renewal; secretary of state business searches; temporary vehicle tags; uniform commercial code searches and filings; vehicle title, lien, and registration; and vital records. Its software & services business provides SaaS solutions relating to payment processing, healthcare and licensing, COVID-19 testing solutions, software development, and other digital government services under state enterprise contracts to federal, state, and local governments. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. NIC Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

