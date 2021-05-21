Cartesi Trading 34.3% Lower This Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $261.14 million and $66.49 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00064165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00397134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00201993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.55 or 0.00895398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00029591 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,457,354 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

