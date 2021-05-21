Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €132.57 ($155.97).

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFX shares. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €145.00 ($170.59) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €141.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €125.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.46. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €84.75 ($99.71) and a one year high of €151.05 ($177.71).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

