CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT) Shares Up 400%

CarePayment Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPYT) shot up 400% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT)

CarePayment Technologies, Inc provides accounts receivable services in the United States. It offers services for accounts receivables generated by healthcare providers in connection with providing healthcare services to their patients under the CarePayment brand name. The company was formerly known as microHelix, Inc CarePayment Technologies, Inc was founded in 1991 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

