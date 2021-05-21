Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $179,320.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $97.75 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day moving average is $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,131,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.