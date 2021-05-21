Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 724 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 649,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 168,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.57. The company had a trading volume of 191,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,715,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

