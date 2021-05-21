Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.41. 23,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

