Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.96 and its 200-day moving average is $161.74. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $213.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,255 shares of company stock worth $10,820,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.