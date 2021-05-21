Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.42. 6,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.76 and its 200-day moving average is $249.78.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.