Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 48 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.5% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.29. 12,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.05. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $191.13 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.