Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,796 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.84. 63,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,317. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

