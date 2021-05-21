Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.72

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and traded as high as $22.83. Capitala Finance shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 11,310 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $62.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Capitala Finance during the first quarter worth $292,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Capitala Finance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

