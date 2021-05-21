Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. MicroStrategy comprises 1.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 in the last three months. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $12.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $460.55. 16,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,743. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.55 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $641.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,938.83 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

