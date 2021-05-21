Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $992,000 Stake in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DALT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,580 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.