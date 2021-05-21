Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

