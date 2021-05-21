Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,230,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $726,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,940. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

