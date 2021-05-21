Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 79,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 124,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,766 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $64.77. 139,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,986,536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $69.87.

