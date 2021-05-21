Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 38,622 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,622 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,034. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

