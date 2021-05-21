Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 128.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PUI opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.