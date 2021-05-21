Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,394,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 347,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 106,039 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 115,910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $23.06 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81.

