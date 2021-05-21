Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 17,624 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $15,862,000. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $6,843,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 862,242 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $4,604,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

