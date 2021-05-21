Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $156.44

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.44 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 169.40 ($2.21). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 169.10 ($2.21), with a volume of 991,478 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.92.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

