Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.65. Cango shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 2,987 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Cango’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the first quarter valued at $4,472,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cango during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

