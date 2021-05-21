Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.17.

CWB stock opened at C$35.91 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$20.06 and a twelve month high of C$36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

