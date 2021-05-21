Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CBWBF. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Western Bank to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

