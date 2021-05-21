Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Market Weight

National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report released on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$356.08.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$97.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$64.80 billion and a PE ratio of 24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$66.43 and a 1-year high of C$98.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$424.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$440.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

