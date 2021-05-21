Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$96.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$480.00 to C$96.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.95.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $80.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.7565 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 4.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 105,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.