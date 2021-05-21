Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$131.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$131.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.32.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM opened at C$134.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$127.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$116.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$81.35 and a 52-week high of C$134.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.9080352 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

In other news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.