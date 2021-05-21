Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAR.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.94.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$55.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$42.22 and a 12 month high of C$58.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.