Canaccord Genuity Lowers Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Price Target to C$3.00

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

SPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Spark Power Group in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

TSE:SPG opened at C$1.59 on Wednesday. Spark Power Group has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.30 million and a P/E ratio of -51.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.76.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$66.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spark Power Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

