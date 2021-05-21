Canaccord Genuity Lowers Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Price Target to C$3.00

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS SKPGF opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

