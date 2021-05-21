Canaccord Genuity Lowers Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Price Target to C$3.00

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SKPGF opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.