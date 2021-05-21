Canaccord Genuity Lowers Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Paladin Energy stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Paladin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 16.47.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.