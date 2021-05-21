Canaccord Genuity Lowers Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Paladin Energy stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Paladin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 16.47.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
