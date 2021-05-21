Callisto Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $242,003.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $31.74 million and approximately $242,003.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,273.06 or 0.06404874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00167818 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

