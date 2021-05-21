California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 296,488 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $8,654,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $17,111,261.11.

On Thursday, May 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $508,600.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 16,800 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $441,840.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 128,805 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $3,341,201.70.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,965. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,899 shares in the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

