Caleres (CAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 28th. Analysts expect Caleres to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CAL opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Caleres has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,703,150. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

