CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 316,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,577. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 7.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CAE by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth about $12,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

