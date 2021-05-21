CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Down 5.8%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)’s share price fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.19. 6,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 411,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.34, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of CAE by 161.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after buying an additional 15,200,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 305.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after buying an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

