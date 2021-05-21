Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.