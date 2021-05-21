Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.50% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $92,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,229 shares of company stock worth $2,036,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

