Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Sells $1,030,316.62 in Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 95,082 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,737,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

